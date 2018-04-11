Five Peace Region students advance to Canada-wide Science Fair at regional competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students in Grades 4 – 12 from around the Peace Region showed off their science knowledge at the Northern B.C. Regional Science Fair in Fort St. John on Tuesday.
Of the hundreds of students that competed at this year’s regional science fair, just five earned themselves spots to compete at the Canada-wide Science Fair, which is taking place this year in Ottawa from May 12th to 19th. Hailey Dutchak and sisters Kayli and Kyra Taylor will represent the North Peace at the competition.
Dutchak, who is currently in Grade 7 at Dr. Kearney Middle School, did a science project on mosquitoes. Kayli Taylor, who attends Upper Pine School in Grade 8, studied Hydro Seeding – a plant regrowth for logging blocks. Grade 11 NPSS student Kyra Taylor did her project on preventing and monitoring back complications in horses. The trio will be joined by Dawson Creek students Haley Korfmann in Grade 8 and Grade 11 student Amy Crandall. DCSS Central Campus student Ridley Chisholm was originally selected to go to Ottawa, but was replaced by Haley Korfmann after he was unable to attend.
The full awards results from the Northern B.C. Regional Science Fair on April 10th are as follows:
SPECIAL AWARDS:
AGAT Laboratories Outstanding Chemistry Project (Junior) – $50
Winner – Alexander Rugina, Grade 6, CM Finch Elem., The Race of Diffusion
AGAT Laboratories Outstanding Chemistry Project (Senior) – $50
Winner – Kordell Ollenberger, Grade 8, Clearview, Top Conductor
Al Appleton Award – $100
Winner – Elanor Copes, Grade 8, Clearview, Feel the Heat
BC Agriculture in the Classroom Award – $65
Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention
BC Game Developers Innovation Award (Grades 6-8) – $50
Winner – Ridley Chisholm, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Tapping Energy
BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award – $100, Perpetual Trophy
Winner – Ridley Chisholm, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Tapping Energy
BC Nature Award (Grades 6-8) – $75
Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention
BC Science Teachers’ Award – $100
Winner – Avary Tyrell, Grade 7, Freedom Thinkers, A Freezin’ Frenzy
BCIC Young Innovator Scholarship – $2000 Scholarship to a BC University
Winner – Kyra Taylor, Grade 11, North Peace Senior Sec., A Novel Approach for Preventing and Monitoring Back Complications in Equines
British Columbia Dental Hygienist Award – $25 Each, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Ava Gordon and Gemma Parsonage, Grade 4, Charlie Lake Elem., Will it Decay … or Will it Stay?
CWL Energy Botany Award – $50
Winner – Abi Krafczyk, Grade 5, Christian Life School, Does WI-FI Affect Plant Life
CWL Energy Health and Safety Award – $50
Winner – Jack Webster, Grade 5, CM Finch Elem., Tide Pod Toxicity Challenge
CWL Energy Healthy Living Award – $50
Winner – Justin Vander Linden, Grade 6, Clearview, H2 Ew
CWL Energy People’s Choice Award – $50
Winner – Brianna Shuman, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Students vs Grades
CWL Energy Physics Award – $50
Winner – Maryam Khanum, Grade 4, Duncan Cran Elem., Potential Energy Height and Falling Impact Relationships
CWL Energy Science of Sport Award – $50
Winner – Adalyn Dutchak, Grade 4, Alwin Holland Elem., Skate, Swim, Sit, or Fling
Engineers & Geoscientists of BC Award – $100
Winners – Lucas Wuthrich, Grade 6, Heritage Christian Online School, Recycle Buddy
Genome BC Award – 2 Awards of $100
Winner – Hailey Dutchak, Grade 7, Dr. Kearney Middle School, Pesky Mosquitoes
Winner – Miranda Pauls, Grade 8, Bert Bowes Middle School, The Evolution of Wolves to Dogs
Michael Crooks Physics Prize – $75
Winner – Jaleh Azarpaad, Grade 6, Ecole Central Elem., Spaghetti Bridge Engineering
NPVC Animal Care Award – $50
Winner – Harlan Giesbrecht, Grade 4, North Peace Home Educators, Weight Gain in Eggs During Incubation
Roy Northern Environmental Award Junior – $100, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Emilia Dysterhuis, Grade 6, Upper Pine, No Air to Spare: Scrub That CO2
Roy Northern Environmental Award Senior – $100, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention
SCWIST Award – $100, Perpetual Trophy
Winner – Miranda Pauls, Grade 8, Bert Bowes Middle School, The Evolution of Wolves to Dogs
Timberline Trail and Nature Club Award – $50
Winner – Brynn Beswick, Grade 5, Hudson’s Hope Elem/Sec., The Dirt on Soil
Vibrant Communities Award Elementary – $100
Winner – Nathan Tremblay, Grade 6, Robert Ogilvie Elem., Wind Turbine
Vibrant Communities Award Senior – $100
Winner – Claire Urich, Grade 7, Bert Bowes Middle School, Bullying Behaviour
DIVISIONAL AWARDS:
Viper Innovations Top Grade 4 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Maryam Khanum, Grade 4, Duncan Cran Elem., Potential Energy Height and Falling Impact Relationships
Viper Innovations Top Grade 5 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Krispin Johnson, Grade 5, Upper Pine, Coming Soon: Ice Age the Reality
Viper Innovations Top Grade 6 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Emilia Dysterhuis, Grade 6, Upper Pine, No Air to Spare: Scrub That CO2
Honourable Mention Junior Project – $50, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Hailey Dutchak, Grade 7, Dr. Kearney Middle School, Pesky Mosquitoes
Second Place Junior Project – $100, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Ridley Chisholm, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Tapping Energy
Top Junior Project – $200, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention
Second Place Intermediate Project – $100, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Jaiden Gibbons, Grade 9, Freedom Thinkers, Trash Talk
Top Intermediate Project – $200, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Jade Haab, Grade 9, Freedom Thinkers, Elevated IQ
Second Place Senior Project – $100, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Amy Crandall, Grade 11, Dawson Creek Secondary, SPSS Campus, A Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome II
Top Senior Project – $200, Keeper Trophy
Winner – Kyra Taylor, Grade 11, North Peace Secondary School, A Novel Approach for Preventing and Monitoring Back Complications in Equines
Nominations for Provincial Awards:
Genome BC Scholarship – $1000 Scholarship
Nominee – Amy Crandall, Grade 11, Dawson Creek Secondary, SPSS Campus, A Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome II
W.E. Coates Award – $200
Nominee – Haley Korfmann, Grade 8, Freedom Thinkers, Drowning in Oil
Students Selected to attend the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa, May 12-19:
- Hailey Dutchak, Grade 7, Dr. Kearney Middle School, Pesky Mosquitoes
- Haley Korfmann, Grade 8, Freedom Thinkers, Drowning in Oil
- Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention
- Amy Crandall, Grade 11, Dawson Creek Secondary, SPSS Campus, A Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome II
- Kyra Taylor, Grade 11, North Peace Secondary School, A Novel Approach for Preventing and Monitoring Back Complications in Equines
Note: Ridley Chisholm, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, was originally selected to attend the CWSF in Ottawa, but he is unable to attend, and he was replaced by Haley Korfmann.