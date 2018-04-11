Five Peace Region students advance to Canada-wide Science Fair at regional competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students in Grades 4 – 12 from around the Peace Region showed off their science knowledge at the Northern B.C. Regional Science Fair in Fort St. John on Tuesday.

Of the hundreds of students that competed at this year’s regional science fair, just five earned themselves spots to compete at the Canada-wide Science Fair, which is taking place this year in Ottawa from May 12th to 19th. Hailey Dutchak and sisters Kayli and Kyra Taylor will represent the North Peace at the competition.

Advertisement

Dutchak, who is currently in Grade 7 at Dr. Kearney Middle School, did a science project on mosquitoes. Kayli Taylor, who attends Upper Pine School in Grade 8, studied Hydro Seeding – a plant regrowth for logging blocks. Grade 11 NPSS student Kyra Taylor did her project on preventing and monitoring back complications in horses. The trio will be joined by Dawson Creek students Haley Korfmann in Grade 8 and Grade 11 student Amy Crandall. DCSS Central Campus student Ridley Chisholm was originally selected to go to Ottawa, but was replaced by Haley Korfmann after he was unable to attend.

The full awards results from the Northern B.C. Regional Science Fair on April 10th are as follows:

SPECIAL AWARDS:

AGAT Laboratories Outstanding Chemistry Project (Junior) – $50

Winner – Alexander Rugina, Grade 6, CM Finch Elem., The Race of Diffusion

AGAT Laboratories Outstanding Chemistry Project (Senior) – $50

Winner – Kordell Ollenberger, Grade 8, Clearview, Top Conductor

Al Appleton Award – $100

Winner – Elanor Copes, Grade 8, Clearview, Feel the Heat

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Award – $65

Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention

BC Game Developers Innovation Award (Grades 6-8) – $50

Winner – Ridley Chisholm, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Tapping Energy

BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award – $100, Perpetual Trophy

Winner – Ridley Chisholm, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Tapping Energy

BC Nature Award (Grades 6-8) – $75

Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention

BC Science Teachers’ Award – $100

Winner – Avary Tyrell, Grade 7, Freedom Thinkers, A Freezin’ Frenzy

BCIC Young Innovator Scholarship – $2000 Scholarship to a BC University

Winner – Kyra Taylor, Grade 11, North Peace Senior Sec., A Novel Approach for Preventing and Monitoring Back Complications in Equines

British Columbia Dental Hygienist Award – $25 Each, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Ava Gordon and Gemma Parsonage, Grade 4, Charlie Lake Elem., Will it Decay … or Will it Stay?

CWL Energy Botany Award – $50

Winner – Abi Krafczyk, Grade 5, Christian Life School, Does WI-FI Affect Plant Life

CWL Energy Health and Safety Award – $50

Winner – Jack Webster, Grade 5, CM Finch Elem., Tide Pod Toxicity Challenge

CWL Energy Healthy Living Award – $50

Winner – Justin Vander Linden, Grade 6, Clearview, H2 Ew

CWL Energy People’s Choice Award – $50

Winner – Brianna Shuman, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Students vs Grades

CWL Energy Physics Award – $50

Winner – Maryam Khanum, Grade 4, Duncan Cran Elem., Potential Energy Height and Falling Impact Relationships

CWL Energy Science of Sport Award – $50

Winner – Adalyn Dutchak, Grade 4, Alwin Holland Elem., Skate, Swim, Sit, or Fling

Engineers & Geoscientists of BC Award – $100

Winners – Lucas Wuthrich, Grade 6, Heritage Christian Online School, Recycle Buddy

Genome BC Award – 2 Awards of $100

Winner – Hailey Dutchak, Grade 7, Dr. Kearney Middle School, Pesky Mosquitoes

Winner – Miranda Pauls, Grade 8, Bert Bowes Middle School, The Evolution of Wolves to Dogs

Michael Crooks Physics Prize – $75

Winner – Jaleh Azarpaad, Grade 6, Ecole Central Elem., Spaghetti Bridge Engineering

NPVC Animal Care Award – $50

Winner – Harlan Giesbrecht, Grade 4, North Peace Home Educators, Weight Gain in Eggs During Incubation

Roy Northern Environmental Award Junior – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Emilia Dysterhuis, Grade 6, Upper Pine, No Air to Spare: Scrub That CO2

Roy Northern Environmental Award Senior – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention

SCWIST Award – $100, Perpetual Trophy

Winner – Miranda Pauls, Grade 8, Bert Bowes Middle School, The Evolution of Wolves to Dogs

Timberline Trail and Nature Club Award – $50

Winner – Brynn Beswick, Grade 5, Hudson’s Hope Elem/Sec., The Dirt on Soil

Vibrant Communities Award Elementary – $100

Winner – Nathan Tremblay, Grade 6, Robert Ogilvie Elem., Wind Turbine

Vibrant Communities Award Senior – $100

Winner – Claire Urich, Grade 7, Bert Bowes Middle School, Bullying Behaviour

DIVISIONAL AWARDS:

Viper Innovations Top Grade 4 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Maryam Khanum, Grade 4, Duncan Cran Elem., Potential Energy Height and Falling Impact Relationships

Viper Innovations Top Grade 5 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Krispin Johnson, Grade 5, Upper Pine, Coming Soon: Ice Age the Reality

Viper Innovations Top Grade 6 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Emilia Dysterhuis, Grade 6, Upper Pine, No Air to Spare: Scrub That CO2

Honourable Mention Junior Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Hailey Dutchak, Grade 7, Dr. Kearney Middle School, Pesky Mosquitoes

Second Place Junior Project – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Ridley Chisholm, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, Tapping Energy

Top Junior Project – $200, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention

Second Place Intermediate Project – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Jaiden Gibbons, Grade 9, Freedom Thinkers, Trash Talk

Top Intermediate Project – $200, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Jade Haab, Grade 9, Freedom Thinkers, Elevated IQ

Second Place Senior Project – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Amy Crandall, Grade 11, Dawson Creek Secondary, SPSS Campus, A Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome II

Top Senior Project – $200, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Kyra Taylor, Grade 11, North Peace Secondary School, A Novel Approach for Preventing and Monitoring Back Complications in Equines

Nominations for Provincial Awards:

Genome BC Scholarship – $1000 Scholarship

Nominee – Amy Crandall, Grade 11, Dawson Creek Secondary, SPSS Campus, A Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome II

W.E. Coates Award – $200

Nominee – Haley Korfmann, Grade 8, Freedom Thinkers, Drowning in Oil

Students Selected to attend the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa, May 12-19:

Hailey Dutchak , Grade 7, Dr. Kearney Middle School, Pesky Mosquitoes

, Grade 7, Dr. Kearney Middle School, Pesky Mosquitoes Haley Korfmann , Grade 8, Freedom Thinkers, Drowning in Oil

, Grade 8, Freedom Thinkers, Drowning in Oil Kayli Taylor , Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention

, Grade 8, Upper Pine, Hydro Seeding: Plant Regrowth help for logging blocks where wood chips are used for erosion prevention Amy Crandall , Grade 11, Dawson Creek Secondary, SPSS Campus, A Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome II

, Grade 11, Dawson Creek Secondary, SPSS Campus, A Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome II Kyra Taylor, Grade 11, North Peace Secondary School, A Novel Approach for Preventing and Monitoring Back Complications in Equines

Note: Ridley Chisholm, Dawson Creek Sec. Central Campus, was originally selected to attend the CWSF in Ottawa, but he is unable to attend, and he was replaced by Haley Korfmann.