Fivestar boxers win two silver medals at Nationals

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Boxers from the Fivestar Boxing Academy shone at the 2018 Super Channel Championship in Edmonton this past weekend.

Athletes Nick Young, Lincoln Pomeroy and Brayden Sims all competed at the national competition after qualifying based on their successes at BC Provincials earlier this year.

Advertisement

Nick Young had a lucky draw in the Welterweight class, getting a bye in the first round. In the semis Young, who turned 18 just last week, fought fellow B.C. boxer Jonathan Hannah. Though Young lost to Hannah in the finals at Provincials just over one month ago, this time he would be the one announced as the winner. Young advanced to the finals where he lost to Ontario’s James Hughes in a close split decision.

Coach Justin Donally said, “Nick did a great job for his category. His welterweight class is always a tough class as it is always filled full of talented athletes.”

Young himself said he was confident going into his fights, especially the first fight against his BC teammate.

“tall and really skinny and I had a good fight and did all the right things to win but not enough to win. I just needed more punches and combos.”

Young said he is going to take his experience from his first boxing nationals and will use it in his future fights.

16 year-old Lincoln Pomeroy competed in the Super Heavyweight 91+kg class with five other athletes. In his first fight, Pomeroy beat Nova Scotia-based Josh Ross in a unanimous decision. Donally said Pomeroy almost earned himself a stoppage as Pomeroy dominated the whole fight. Headed into the finals, nerves got to Pomeroy, and he struggled to beat Tethuach Chuol, a massive and very experienced opponent from Alberta.

Brayden Sims was sadly eliminated in his first fight of the Championship. Sims drew against Avery Martin-Duval from Quebec, the fighter who would go on to become the 2018 National Champion in the Bantamweight class.

Donally said that six athletes off a team of twenty-four athletes from B.C. secured tickets into the gold medal matches for their weight categories; two of them were from Fort St John.

Next up for Team Fivestar is the BC Golden Gloves which will be taking place in Fort St. John April 20th and 21st.