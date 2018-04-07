Former Peace River Navigators Coach passes away in Humboldt Broncos Crash

HUMBOLDT, S.K. – Former Coach from Peace River, Darcy Haugan is among the 14 people that have died in a tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan.

According to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, family has confirmed the head coach of the Humboldt Broncos, Daucy Haugan passed away. Haugan moved to Humboldt to coach the Broncos in 2015 after spending 12 years working with the Peace River Navigators.

Haugan’s sister confirmed his death on Twitter.

My brother didn’t make it… — invisigirlonfire (@DebbieJayneC) April 7, 2018

Here’s a few words my brother shared… pic.twitter.com/BQEDARi1xG — Lauren Dyck (Mr.) (@LaurenJDyck) April 7, 2018

The crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus occurred on Highway 35 near Gronlid, more than two hundred kilometres northeast of Saskatoon late Friday afternoon.



The bus was T-boned by a transport truck, according to the president of the Nipawin Hawks, which was scheduled to play the Broncos in Game 5 of a semi-final Friday night. There were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus at the time of the collision, RCMP said in a release.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

The Humboldt Broncos released a statement late Friday night announcing the news on its website.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss,” Broncos President Kevin Garinger said in the release.

A GoFundMe campaign for the team has been set up and has already raised more than $176,000 as of Saturday morning.

(WITH FILES FROM THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Derek Grayson and Nick bonding and healing in hospital pic.twitter.com/DzesIoT27B — R J patter (@rjpatter) April 7, 2018