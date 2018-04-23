Fort Nelson First Nation getting grant from WWF Canada for water quality project

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Fort Nelson First Nation will be getting a grant from the World Wildlife Fund Canada – which administers the Loblaw Water Fund – to help monitor water quality in the region.

The grant was one of 11 announced by WWF Canada on Friday. In total, $250,000 will be going towards the 11 community projects to improve freshwater health in ecosystems across Canada.

“The Loblaw Water Fund provides essential financial support to help local conservation and community groups take action to right the course of Canada’s freshwater future for people and wildlife,” said WWF Canada vice-president of freshwater conservation Elizabeth Hendriks. “The projects WWF selected will help address threats identified in WWF’s Watershed Reports and contribute to a better understanding of the health of our waters where data isn’t available. Ensuring healthy waters across Canada is an enormous task, but one we can accomplish together.”

Using a mix of traditional and scientific knowledge, the Fort Nelson First Nation Lands and Resource Department will develop a community-based monitoring initiative to detect changes in the water quality of rivers downstream from major industrial sites in the Fort Nelson area watershed.

“We are proud to support this year’s recipients and commend them on the important work they’re doing to preserve and protect Canada’s freshwater,” said Loblaw senior vice-president for corporate affairs, Bob Chant. “Through the Loblaw Water Fund, and our partnership with WWF, we are finding more opportunities to engage Canadians across the country in environmental protection and the Fund ensures greater support for those working to conserve our natural environment.”