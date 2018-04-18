Fort St. John 11th Annual Community Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 11th annual Fort St. John Community Awards Gala will take place tomorrow night at the Lido Theatre.

There are 83 Fort St. John residents nominated for the six awards. Thursday night’s gala will feature live entertainment from Adam Winn, as well as special guest speakers Doug Peterson and the Crystal Cup Organizing Committee.

Advertisement

The Cultural Award is given to an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in historical, visual, performing, or literary arts. It was won by Russel Eggleston last year. The award received five nominees this year:

Sue Popesku

Bonnie Anderson

Joan Patterson

Catherine Ruddell

Irene Gut

23 residents are nominated for the Recreation Award, which recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in the promotion, organization, support, and/or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits including healthy and active living. Bo Hedges won the award last year. The nominees this year are:

• Connor Bull

• Shannon Garbe

• Rebecca Pruden

• Mike Hamre

• Neil Evans

• Crystal Cup

• Paul van Nostrand

• Justin Donally @ Five Star MMA

• Chantelle Yates

• FSJ Disc Golf Sports Club

• Clint Warkentin

• Marissa Jordan

• Jenna Hildebrand

• Gail Weber

• North Peace Cricket Foundation

• Paul Kalas

• Lee Hartman

• Broyden Bennett

• Sterling Middleton

• Darren Snider

• Lori Coulter

• Dan Turner

• Annika Hedican

Six residents were nominated for the Literacy Award. The award recognizes special contributions of an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution towards promoting in areas including literacy, language, multiculturalism and community issues in Fort St. John. Morgan Churchill won the award last year. The nominees this year are:

• Irene Gut

• Kim Boettcher

• Mona Khanbabaei

• Matt Preprost

• Karen Sutherland

• Teachers of Dr. Kearney

The largest number of nominees went to the Humanitarian Award bringing in 28 nominees. The Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual or a group of volunteers whose actions, commitment, volunteer leadership, service and community spirit have made a difference in the lives of those in the community. Faisal Rashid won the award last year. This year the nominees are:

• Trevor Bolin

• North Peace Pride Society

• Amanda Trotter

• Alan Yu

• Tina Neufeld

• MCC Thrift Shop

• Allyson Sperling

• Natalie Braun

• Women’s Resource Society

• Russell Eggleston

• Brenda Baumeister

• 100 Women Who Care

• North Peace Sr. Housing Society

• Steve Brousson

• Jen Pimm

• On our Way Home

• Esther Haab

• Fillanthropy Movement

• Edwina Nearhood

• Elizabeth Calder

• Tami Peters

• Gord Sandhu

• Laurie Cardinal

• Brian Baldry

• Troy Henderson

• Bob Corbett

• Bonnie Isenberg

• Roxanne Chmelyk

Seven residents were nominated for the Youth Award which is given to an individual under the age of 19 who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis. Mustafa Rashid won the award last year. This years nominees are:

• Emma Lavigne

• Jaycee Bird

• Trinity Douglas

• Mohammed Faisal

• Desirae Wiebe

• Landon Tolsma

• Hunter Faminow

Four residents were nominated for the Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award. The award recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside our community for their actions, is recognized as leaders or role models by their peers, or has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts. Cindy Dettling won the award last year. This years nominees are:

• Steven Cooper

• Alan Yu

• Adam Reaburn

• Ella Fraser

The Gala is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.