Fort St. John adult ball hockey league looking for participants ahead of third season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Recreational Ball Hockey League is set to close registration this Monday with the regular season just around the corner.

Regular season games are set to begin May 4th and go until July 23rd. Once the regular season concludes there will be a playoff style tournament between the teams on June 24th. Seeding in the tournament will be determined by teams records at the end of the regular season.

This is the third season for the Fort St. John Recreational Ball Hockey League and four teams have registered to play thus far. City Recreation ProgrammerMarissa Jordan explained that the purpose for the ball hockey league was to make the Pomeroy Sport Centre more of a multi-use facility. Jordan knows the sports center is often associated with ice hockey and speed skating, but she hopes that ball hockey can help diversify the facility.

With many of Fort St. John’s residents being temporary, there is an option to sign up for the league as an individual player. Individuals would be assigned to a random team.

Registration for the ball hockey league costs $30 for an individual and $250 for a team. Sticks, balls, and goalie gear will be provided but supplies are limited.