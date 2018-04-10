Fort St. John building numbers half the value of 2017’s after first three months of the year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a slight increase last fall, the value of construction got off to a slow start in Fort St. John during the first three months of 2018.

According to the latest building numbers from the City, the value of construction in January, February, and March totalled roughly $1.37 million. The value January’s building starts of $665,000 was the highest of the three months, while February saw the most number of construction projects started with seven total.

So far in 2018, the City has issued just 14 building permits, only one of which was for a single family home worth $226,000. Three renovation permits have been issued in the first 90 days of the year worth $193,000, while ten commercial projects make up the lion’s share with a total value of $948,000.

City revenues from associated permits and charges are also down over 50 percent compared to the same time a year ago. In the past three months, the City brought in just $11,907. The amount of money going into city coffers stood at $25,055.33 as of March 31st, 2017.