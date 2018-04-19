Fort St. John Home Hardware wins company award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Home Hardware Building Centre in Fort St. John received the 2018 Paul Straus Public Relations Award at Home Hardware’s annual Spring Market on April 14th in St. Jacobs, Ontario.

The award was a part of the Home Hardware Proud of My Home Awards which acknowledged the top stores in the country. Dealer-Owners Doug and Shelley Gallinger say they’re honoured to be one of seven stores recognized in the awards categories from among the nearly 1,100 stores across Canada.

“We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged with the Proud of my Home designation for the Paul Straus Public Relations Award,” said Doug and Shelley Gallinger. “This award would not have been made possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff and local community. A special thank you goes to our customers for their support.”

Home Hardware said that to receive an award, recipients must demonstrate excellence in staff performance and customer service; interior presentation, including clear signage, tidiness, and merchandise presentation and displays; exterior presentation, including cleanliness and attractive window displays; staff training; and participation in dealer network initiatives. Dealer-Owners must also represent strong community support and leadership within their local community.

“The Proud of My Home Award recognizes Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre’s commitment and dedication to providing their community with quality advice, superior service and competitively priced products that are second to none,” said Terry Davis, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre truly embodies the values on which Home Hardware was founded on which include value, service and dependability. On behalf of the Dealer-Owners of close to 1,100 Home Hardware Stores in communities across Canada, I would like to congratulate Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre on this achievement.”