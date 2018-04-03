Fort St John Hosting Soccer Tryouts This Week

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Northern Strikers are holding try-outs for their outdoor teams this coming week.

The indoor soccer season is quickly coming to a wrap, but outdoor will be kicking off within the coming weeks.

The Fort St John Northern Strikers outdoor season is set to kick off on April 30th with the year-end tournament taking place on June 22nd-24th.

The full schedule of tryouts is below as well as the age category information.

U13 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 5:30-7: 00 pm

U15 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U17 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 8:30-10:00 pm

U19 Boys Tryouts- April 5th, 2018, 8:00-10: 00 pm

U11 Boys Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 5:30-7:00 pm

U11 Boys Sessions- April 9th, 2018, 4:00-5:30 pm

U13 Boys Tryouts- April 9th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U11 Girls Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U15 Girls Tryouts- April 6th, 2018, 8:30-10:00pm

2018 Outdoor Season Division Gender Cost Birth Year Schedule

date-to-play Times U3-U4 Boys & Girls $105 2015 to 2014 1 day per week Tuesday TBA U5 Boys & Girls $105 2013 1 day per week Thursday TBA U7 Boy $140 2012 to 2011 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA U7 Girls $140 2012 to 2011 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA U9 Boys $140 2010 to 2009 2 days per weeK Tuesday / Thursday TBA U9 Girls $140 2010 to 2009 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA U11 Boys $165 2008 to 2007 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA U11 Girls $165 2008 to 2007 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA U13 Boys $165 2006 to 2005 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA U13 Girls $165 2006 to 2005 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA U15 Boys $165 2004 to 2003 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA U15 Girls $165 2004 to 2003 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA U17-19 Co-Ed $165 2002 to 1999 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA

​