Fort St John Hosting Soccer Tryouts This Week

By
Jessica Telizyn
-
The U16 Strikers team at Provincials. Photo submitted by FSJNS.

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Northern Strikers are holding try-outs for their outdoor teams this coming week.

The indoor soccer season is quickly coming to a wrap, but outdoor will be kicking off within the coming weeks.

The Fort St John Northern Strikers outdoor season is set to kick off on April 30th with the year-end tournament taking place on June 22nd-24th.

The full schedule of tryouts is below as well as the age category information.

U13 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 5:30-7: 00 pm

U15 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U17 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 8:30-10:00 pm

U19 Boys Tryouts- April 5th, 2018, 8:00-10: 00 pm

U11 Boys Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 5:30-7:00 pm

U11 Boys Sessions- April 9th, 2018, 4:00-5:30 pm

U13 Boys Tryouts- April 9th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U11 Girls Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

U15 Girls Tryouts- April 6th, 2018, 8:30-10:00pm

2018 Outdoor Season
Division Gender Cost Birth  Year Schedule
date-to-play		 Times
U3-U4 Boys & Girls $105  2015 to 2014 1 day per week Tuesday TBA
U5 Boys & Girls $105 2013 1 day per week  Thursday TBA
U7 Boy $140 2012 to 2011 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA
U7 Girls $140 2012 to 2011 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA
U9 Boys $140 2010 to 2009 2 days per weeK Tuesday / Thursday TBA
U9 Girls $140 2010 to 2009 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA
U11 Boys $165 2008 to 2007 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA
U11 Girls $165 2008 to 2007 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA
U13 Boys $165 2006 to 2005 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA
U13 Girls $165 2006 to 2005 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA
U15 Boys $165 2004 to 2003 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA
U15 Girls $165 2004 to 2003 2 days per week Monday / Wednesday TBA
U17-19 Co-Ed $165 2002 to 1999 2 days per week Tuesday / Thursday TBA
