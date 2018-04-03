Fort St John Hosting Soccer Tryouts This Week

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Northern Strikers are holding try-outs for their outdoor teams this coming week.
The indoor soccer season is quickly coming to a wrap, but outdoor will be kicking off within the coming weeks.
The Fort St John Northern Strikers outdoor season is set to kick off on April 30th with the year-end tournament taking place on June 22nd-24th.
The full schedule of tryouts is below as well as the age category information.
U13 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 5:30-7: 00 pm
U15 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm
U17 Boys Tryouts- April 4th, 2018, 8:30-10:00 pm
U19 Boys Tryouts- April 5th, 2018, 8:00-10: 00 pm
U11 Boys Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 5:30-7:00 pm
U11 Boys Sessions- April 9th, 2018, 4:00-5:30 pm
U13 Boys Tryouts- April 9th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm
U11 Girls Sessions- April 6th, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm
U15 Girls Tryouts- April 6th, 2018, 8:30-10:00pm
|Division
|Gender
|Cost
|Birth Year
|Schedule
date-to-play
|Times
|U3-U4
|Boys & Girls
|$105
|2015 to 2014
|1 day per week
|Tuesday
|TBA
|U5
|Boys & Girls
|$105
|2013
|1 day per week
|Thursday
|TBA
|U7
|Boy
|$140
|2012 to 2011
|2 days per week
|Monday / Wednesday
|TBA
|U7
|Girls
|$140
|2012 to 2011
|2 days per week
|Monday / Wednesday
|TBA
|U9
|Boys
|$140
|2010 to 2009
|2 days per weeK
|Tuesday / Thursday
|TBA
|U9
|Girls
|$140
|2010 to 2009
|2 days per week
|Tuesday / Thursday
|TBA
|U11
|Boys
|$165
|2008 to 2007
|2 days per week
|Monday / Wednesday
|TBA
|U11
|Girls
|$165
|2008 to 2007
|2 days per week
|Monday / Wednesday
|TBA
|U13
|Boys
|$165
|2006 to 2005
|2 days per week
|Tuesday / Thursday
|TBA
|U13
|Girls
|$165
|2006 to 2005
|2 days per week
|Tuesday / Thursday
|TBA
|U15
|Boys
|$165
|2004 to 2003
|2 days per week
|Monday / Wednesday
|TBA
|U15
|Girls
|$165
|2004 to 2003
|2 days per week
|Monday / Wednesday
|TBA
|U17-19
|Co-Ed
|$165
|2002 to 1999
|2 days per week
|Tuesday / Thursday
|TBA