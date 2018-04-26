Fort St. John Killbillies season starts this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies are set to open their roller derby season this Saturday.

The team is hosting the Grand Prairie Radleak Rollers as both teams try to start the season with a win.

Killbillies pivot Jenna “Jennacide” Hildebrand expects the first game to start off with the team just trying to figure each other out, with the rest of the game turning into a fast and hard hitting affair.

The team roster will be comprised of multiple new faces but will still include team jammer “Boom Boom” Bethy; Francis “Break ’em”; Freddy “Bruiser”; and “Knockout”, who all played last year.

The team is looking to develop their younger players this year, but according to Hildebrand the team still has solid chemistry and will be competitive.

Pre-season rankings had the Killbillies ranked 24th in Canadian Roller Derby.

The game starts this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.