Fort St. John man busted at wheel of bait car in Kelowna

KELOWNA, B.C. — A man originally from Fort St. John was arrested in Kelowna on Sunday evening after he allegedly stole a Bait Car.

At around 9:50 p.m. last Sunday, members of the Kelowna RCMP members were advised by dispatcher that one of the city’s Bait Cars had been activated. Dispatch was able to provide live video feed updates to pursuing officers as the male suspect drove northbound towards Lake Country.

Members from the Lake Country Detachment were advised of the vehicle’s location, and once police were in position the vehicle’s engine was disabled. The driver was taken into police custody without incident.

37-year-old Kenneth William Fawcett of Fort St. John has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited. Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith said in a release that Fawcett is “a well known Prolific Offender and has a lengthy criminal record for vehicle thefts and other property related offences. In any given community prolific offenders account for 80 percent of all crime committed. Be rest assured our members will continue to identify, locate and arrest these individuals and hold them accountable for the crimes they have committed.”

It’s not know whether Fawcett has been released from custody, or when he is due to make his next court appearance.