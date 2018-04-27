Fort St John Minor Ball Hockey Association hosting their 5th annual ball hockey tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Ball Hockey association is getting set to host their 5th Annual Ball Hockey Tournament this month.

Registration for the tournament opened April 25th. Teams registered have to contain a minimum of five players with a maximum of nine including the goaltender.

The tournament will have four divisions, the novice division which will be kids born between 2009 and 2010, the atom division which will be kids born between 2007 and 2008, the peewee division which will be kids born between 2005 and 2006, and the bantam/midget division which will be kids born between 2000 and 2004. The tournament is considered a co-ed tournament but teams are allowed to register as all male or all female teams.

Registration forms can be found at fsjminorhockey.ca, and can be dropped off at the Minor Hockey Office. Registration costs $80 per team, with the registration deadline being May 20th.

The tournament is set to begin May 26th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.