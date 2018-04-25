Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse seeing increase in registration numbers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association is seeing a growing number of kids signing up to play box lacrosse.

According to Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association President Annika Hedican, there are already 97 kids registered for this season, and she expects a few more to register by the registration deadline at the end of the month.

There will be one Tyke, two Novice, two Peewee and two Bantam teams in the Association this year.

“It’s going to be fantastic because we have league play,” said Hedican. “So we will have eight league games per team, the bantams will have six league games.”

Fort St. John will host the Grand Prairie Lacrosse Association for a tournament this year, while all of the teams except for the Tykes will be attending a tournament in Edmonton on the May Long weekend.

Tournament season for Fort St. John starts at the beginning of May, and league play begins June 2nd.