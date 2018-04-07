Fort St. John native in second round of WHL playoffs

VANCOUVER, BC – Fort St. John native Ralph Jarratt and the rest of the Victoria Royals are playing in the 2nd round of WHL playoffs.

Jarret currently plays as a defenseman for the Royals. Jarret was able to capture plenty of ice-time in the seventh game of the Royals’ first round series against the Vancouver Giants.

Victoria ultimately won with a 4-3 victory in game seven and claimed the series by a 4-3 margin over the Vancouver Giants.

The Americans, from Kennewick, Washington, currently lead the Royals 2-0 in the series after a 7-0 win on Friday night and a 4-1 win Saturday.