Fort St. John Northern Strikers strike gold at Quesnel tournament

QUESNEL, B.C. -The Fort St. John Northern Strikers were in action this weekend at the Gold Pan Tournament in Quesnel. The U-18 girls, U-15 girls, and U-13 girls all competed.

The U-18 girls fielded two teams at the six person a side indoor tournament. One team was named Team Big as it was made with the tallest players on the team, the other was Team Little as it had the shorter players on the team. The two teams scored a combined 60 goals as Team Big took home first place and team little took second place in the tournament. The game of the tournament was between Team Big and Team Little as the score was 5-4 for Team Big. The entire U-18 girls team scored goals in the tournament.

Advertisement

The U-13 girls only had two other teams in their tournament, they beat Williams lake in the first game 3-0, Burns lake in their second game 7-0, and Williams Lake again 6-1 to win the Gold Pan Tournament. Shayne Turner led the team in scoring with six goals in three games, and team Captain Brynn Kielo notched four goals as well.

The U-15 girls split their team up into Team Big and Team Little as well, but they did not fair as well as the U-18 girls. Team big would go 1-3 on the weekend with their only win being a 7-2 win over Prince George, this got them 6th out of the 8 teams at the tournament. Team Little would win three games and tie one to claim third place in the tournament. Isabella Ziebart was Team Little’s leading scorer with five goals, while Kenzie Beech led Team Big with five goals on the weekend as well.

Next action for the Northern Strikers is the Kamloops Slurpee Cup during the May long weekend.