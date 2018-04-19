Fort St. John resident to get award from Cancer Society for contributions to Tour de North 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A resident of Fort St. John is going to be getting an award from the Canadian Cancer Society for his contributions to the Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

Darren Thomson has served as an Auxiliary Constable with the Fort St. John RCMP for the past seven years, and began volunteering with the Tour de North ride five years ago. The Tour de North sees police officers, sheriffs, and others ride bicycles over 850 km across Northern BC over the course of week every year to raise money for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

Thomson has served on the event’s organizing committee, and has also supported the ride in a volunteer capacity, driving the police cruiser that leads the peloton as well as various other support vehicles. His contribution to the ride also involves arranging the logistics of feeding and lodging the officers.

Because of his contributions to the ride, the Cancer Society announced recently that Thomson will be receiving the Society’s 2018 Community Impact Volunteer Leadership Award. Thomson said that he’s not too sure when he’ll be receiving the award, but that’s honoured to have been chosen. “It’s a pat on the back that isn’t really necessary, and I’m happy to do it,” he said.