Fort St. John shows its support for the Humboldt Broncos

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents showed their support for Humboldt on Thursday during Jersey Day.

Residents all over the community pulled out their jerseys and donated money in support of the Humboldt Broncos. As of 6 p.m. Thursday $5,414,25 was collected at the Pomeroy Hotel and Chances Fort St. John for the GoFundMe campaign.

General Manager of the Fort St. John Huskies Jeremy Clothier said he spoke to the head coach of the Humboldt Broncos the last Wednesday. Clothier says it’s not just the hockey community that is reacting to this collision. “It’s sports, dance, its everybody that goes on the bus to a function, the bus is probably one of the safest rides.”

The Fort St. John Co-op has already donated $2,500 to the SJHL Player Assistance Program. Co-op’s all across Western Canada have donated over $300,000. The Fort St. John Co-op will also be collecting donations at the Fort St. John Trade Show this weekend and matching all donations up to $5,000.

For residents who didn’t own a jersey, they could still show their support thanks to the Home Hardware Fort St. John. The store created green and gold ribbons that were sold for a donation to the Humboldt Broncos.

The support for the team doesn’t stop there. Ten-year-old Braden has created 260 necklaces made out of clay and will be selling them at the Fort St. John Tradeshow at booth #142. The necklaces are $25 and all of the money will go to the team.

As of Wednesday, 16 people had died because of the crash in Saskatchewan. The GoFundMe campaign created by two residents of Humboldt has raised over $10 million for the team. The majority of the money will be split between the victims of the crash. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Businesses and residents also sent in pictures to Moose FM of all their jerseys. Below are just some of the photos submitted.

