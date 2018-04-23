Fort St. John Soccer Club still looking for youth soccer coaches

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club has closed house league registration and is set to begin the regular season on April 30th, but they still need ten more youth soccer coaches.

559 Fort St. John residents signed up for the house league program. The Inaugural house league tournament last week saw around 80 percent of registered players playing in the tournament.

The house league will run divisions in U3-U4 Co-Ed, U5 Co-Ed, U7 Boys and Girls, U9 Boys and Girls, U11 Boys and Girls, U13 Boys and Girls, U15 Co-Ed, and U17-19 Co-Ed. They need two coaches in the U3-U4 Co-Ed division, the U5 Co-Ed division, the U7 Boys division, the U7 Girls division, and the U9 Boys division.

The competitive division’s Fort St. John Northern Strikers have already started their season as multiple teams travelled to the Gold Pan Tournament in Quesnel last weekend. Nine U15 players on the Northern Strikers also tried out for the B.C. Summer games team and are waiting to see if they make it to the second round of tryouts. Players from the U15 Boys trying out are Lee West, Dylan Buziak, Liam McGarvey, Sam Hafner, Jacob Haluszka, Harrison Sewell, and Tyson Nielsen. The two U15 Girls that tried out are Bella Ziebart and Mykenzie Beech.

The U15 Boys have been invited back for an additional tryout in the next couple weeks. The girl’s results will be announced in two weeks.