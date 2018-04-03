Friends say homeowner missing after house burns down on Highway 29

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Friends of a man living west of Charlie Lake are concerned for his well-being after his house on Highway 29 burned down over the Easter weekend.

According to a news tip submitted via social media, a fire occurred at the mobile home on Highway 29 belonging to a Mr. John Banky on the night of March 29th. A friend of Mr. Banky’s said in a Facebook post that Banky, his dog, and his late model red Toyota Tundra pickup truck were missing from the property after the fire.

The post added that Banky’s pickup truck was discovered with fire damage on the road to Lakepoint Golf and Country Club, while his dog Max was found in Fort St. John on Monday morning. Banky is reportedly still missing.

A member of the Fort St. John RCMP confirmed this morning that that RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the situation, adding that more information is due to be released later today.