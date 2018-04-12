FSJ for LNG hosting a Truck Rally ahead of next weekend’s event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with local grassroots organization Fort St. John for LNG will be hosting a truck rally ahead of next weekend’s rally in the Energetic City supporting the development of a liquified natural gas export industry in B.C.

FSJ for LNG founder Alan Yu says that the rally is planned for April 21st, a day over two years since its last rally which saw then-Premier Christy Clark make an appearance. The rally will take place at the corner of 100th St. and 96th Ave., in the parking lot of the old Visitor Information Centre.

Vivian Krause is set to deliver a keynote address at this year’s rally. Krause is a controversial Vancouver-based blogger and researcher who has received both praise and condemnation for her research into environmental charities in Canada, particularly their source of funding. In addition to hosting her Fair Questions blog, Krause also writes for The Financial Post.

The rally will start with a vehicle convoy in cooperation with the Peace Region Truck Enthusiasts. Vehicles will cue behind the LNG or BUST bus at 9:45 a.m. The convoy will flag off at the frontage road near the UFA card lock at 10:00 and convoy along the Alaska Highway. The convoy will break up on the return to Fort St. John and proceed to the main rally area at around 10:45.

More information about the rally can be found on the Vehicle Rally Facebook event page.