FSJ for LNG hosting two-part rally in Fort St. John Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with local grassroots organization Fort St. John for LNG will be hosting a tow-part rally in the Energetic City on Saturday to show the support for the development of a liquified natural gas export industry in B.C.

FSJ for LNG founder Alan Yu says that the rally will start with a vehicle convoy in cooperation with the Peace Region Truck Enthusiasts. Vehicles will cue behind the LNG or BUST bus at 10:00 a.m. near the UFA cardlock before travelling into town along the Alaska Highway. The convoy will split up and then proceed to the main rally area at around 10:45.

Advertisement

The main rally will take place at the corner of 100th St. and 96th Ave., in the parking lot of the old Visitor Information Centre. The rally is one day past marking the two-year anniversary of the group’s last rally which saw then-Premier Christy Clark make an appearance.

Vivian Krause is set to deliver a keynote address at this year’s rally. Krause is a controversial Vancouver-based blogger and researcher who has received both praise and condemnation for her research into environmental charities in Canada, particularly their source of funding. In addition to hosting her Fair Questions blog, Krause also writes for The Financial Post.

In addition to Krause, Yu said that Peace River North MLA Dan Davies has confirmed his participation in this year’s rally, while others have also been invited, though no other names have yet been confirmed.

The main rally is taking place at the parking lot of the old Visitor Information Centre near the corner of 100th St. and 96th Ave. at 11:00 a.m.