FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch AGM results in league changes

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch Society held their 2018 Annual General Meeting last Tuesday.

The meeting was packed as four new executives were elected to the board. As well, a motion was carried to raise league fees to $1200 and still include free tournaments to offset a nearly thirty thousand dollar deficit in 2017/2018.

Additionally, safety fences have been put on order costing fifteen thousand dollars with another thirty-seven thousand dollars budgeted for repairs and maintenance of the fields.

For the upcoming season, the league will only have access to Surerus Diamonds and the Rotary Diamond in Charlie Lake.

Finally, a motion was carried to allow the league to oversee tournament beer gardens and allocate partnerships with community groups on a lottery basis and split profits with a secondary group.

The League will be hosting a mandatory Umpire Clinic for teams playing this season on April 28th. As well, they will be hosting an optional clinic to become a carded umpire on April 29th.