Fuel truck spill closes Alaska Highway north of Liard Hot Springs

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Alaska Highway is closed because of a spill involving a fuel truck between Liard Hot Springs and the Yukon border.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Environment, at around 1:00 am this morning, a transport truck carrying roughly 55,000 litres of fuel was reported to have overturned on the Alaska Highway at Mile 543. No leak was reported at the time of the crash, but in an update at 7:45 a.m., the RCMP confirmed that the load was leaking.

Members of the Watson Lake Fire Department and additional RCMP are en route to the incident site. The overturned truck is approximately 500 m from the Liard River.

The responding Environmental Emergency Response Officer with the Ministry has reached out to the local Emergency Program Coordinator and local First Nations to notify them of the incident. The officer is currently preparing to conduct an overflight of the incident site.

The Alaska Highway is currently closed in both directions. Biil Woodworth with the federal government agency responsible for the Alaska Highway north of Mile 84 says that an update on the situation is expected at noon.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.