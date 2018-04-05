Fundraiser for family of 4-year-old with cancer happening in Cecil Lake this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local woman is hosting a fundraiser for the family of 4-year-old Natalie Small in Cecil Lake this weekend.

Last December, Small was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblasma and has been at B.C. Children’s Hospital undergoing chemotherapy ever since. Natalie’s parents have since been making many round trips to care for her while she’s in hospital, while also caring for her siblings back home.

Local resident Stacy Tindill says she doesn’t know the Small family, but has reached out to tell them about the fundraiser, which is taking place at the Cecil Lake Community Hall this Saturday. Tindill said that the Community Hall and Canteen have been donated for the event, which she said is being put on as a winter farmer’s market with vendors and a silent auction.

Tindill said she was inspired to keep helping the Small family with their travel expenses after seeing so many members of the community come out to raise money for her in February. She added that vendor tables are still available, and is also looking for items to be donated to the silent auction.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/108346613329048/