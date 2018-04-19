Government granting $25,000 to Fort St. John seniors

FORT ST. JOHN,B.C. — Fort St. John is one of eight communities in Northern B.C. that will be getting age-friendly grants to support seniors from the provincial government.

The grants were announced by Health Minister Adrian Dix today. Fraser Lake, Kitimat, Prince George, Quesnel, Smithers, Stewart and Wells are the other Northern B.C. communities to be getting grants to support their older adult populations.

“Seniors spent their lives building our communities – it’s important that they are included in them as they age,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “When we make communities age friendly, we make them more accessible for everyone.”

The $25,000 grant for Fort St. John is for an assessment on how to make the Energetic City more age-friendly. City staff will be working with stakeholders, organizations and individuals in the community. The assessment will focus on the inventory of age-friendly assets, identify barriers and needs, and determine priorities for Fort St. John’s older adult population.