Government makes just over $3 million in land rights sale in the last three months

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a big start to the year, the last three months of petroleum and natural gas land rights sales have brought paltry amounts into provincial coffers.

In Wednesday’s auction, a total of only 1,056 hectares of land rights were sold off, and both were drilling licenses. Oil and gas companies spent just 202,600.96.

The highest price paid last month was just over $2.3 million for a 4,400-hectare drilling license, that was purchased by Plunkett Resources Ltd. The most valuable parcel was a 518 hectare lease bought by Scott Land & Lease at a rate of $1,710.50 per hectare.

March was slightly better, as the over 7,500 hectares of land rights auctioned off netted $890,880.64. February’s total was just over double the amount spent by companies in March, as the Province made $2.14 million. 6,500 hectares of drilling rights and 1,660 hectares of leases were auctioned off that month.

The next petroleum land rights sale is taking place on May 16th.