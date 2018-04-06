Government to spend $134 million to re-grow B.C. forests

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Premier John Horgan announced today that the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. will be awarding $134 million to 71 forest enhancement projects around the Province, with just under $1 million coming to Northeast B.C.

Horgan said that the FESBC will award $99 million to projects in the Cariboo, with the majority focused on restoration of public forests impacted by last year’s record wildfire season. The funding for the Cariboo includes $65 million for the Forest Carbon Initiative to help combat climate change. The initiative supports projects such as increased planting density, incremental reforestation, improved utilization and enhanced fertilization to grow and store forest carbon, reduce emissions and deliver greenhouse gas benefits.

“In the wake of the 2017 wildfires, our government has a responsibility to restore damaged forests and support communities,” said Horgan. “These investments in reforestation will benefit ecosystems, workers and the communities that rely on forestry for their livelihood.”

Projects Northeast B.C., which was spared from extensive forest fire damage last year, will be getting $803,050 in funding.

“Forestry supports tens of thousands of workers and families throughout the province,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Today’s funding will help support B.C.’s economy and our environment.”

The provincial government said in a release that the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. was set up “to advance the environmental and resource stewardship of British Columbia’s forests by:

preventing and mitigating the impact of wildfires;

improving damaged or low-value forests;

improving habitat for wildlife;

supporting the use of fibre from damaged and low-value forests; and

treating forests to improve the management of greenhouse gases.”