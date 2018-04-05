Grande Prairie RCMP arrest and charge male in connection with Child Pornography

Grande Prairie, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man has been charged with the possession of child pornography and making explicit material.

The National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre and the Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on April 4 at a residence in Grande Prairie. Robert Lloyd Barkhouse of Grande Prairie has been charged with Possession of child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

It is alleged that Barkhouse committed the offences while communicating with a teenage female using online social media. Police do not have information to suggest that Barkhouse has committed offences against any local Grande Prairie youth.

Barkhouse is on parole for 2014 convictions for luring a child and sexual interference and remains in custody. He will appear in court in Grande Prairie on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or any child exploitation offence is asked to contact their local police or visit cybertip.ca.