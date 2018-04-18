Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Kory Kujansuu was last seen in Grande Prairie at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17th near the Podollan Inn and Spa. Police say Kujansuu may be travelling to Airdrie. He is described as Caucasian, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 180 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Advertisement

There is a concern for Kujansuu’s well-being, and police would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).