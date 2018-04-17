Hearings began yesterday in deportation case of alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Fort St. John

VANCOUVER, B.C. — An RCMP officer took to the stand yesterday at a deportation hearing in Vancouver for a former Fort St. John resident who was acquitted of terrorism charges last year.

According to Global News, Cst. Tarek Mokdad testified at the deportation hearing of Othman Ayed Hamdan Monday, saying that that he had found “clear support” by Hamdan for the so-called Islamic State in his online posts. Cst. Mokdad said that Hamdan’s Facebook posts were a “cause for concern” about whether Hamdan presents a danger to national security.

“I found clear support for the Islamic State,” said Cst. Mokdad, who is a member of the RCMP’s national security division, while on the stand at the Immigration and Refugee Board hearing.

Hamdan was arrested in Fort St. John nearly three years ago, and was charged with four terrorism-related offences. He was acquitted of all charges in B.C. Supreme Court last fall, but continued to be detained by Immigration officials since he is not a Canadian citizen.

Hamdan’s deportation hearing is scheduled to finish on May 16th. A separate hearing to revoke Hamdan’s refugee status took place last week, though the decision from that hearing has not been published. In the meantime, Hamdan remains in custody at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge.

Story courtesy Global BC: https://globalnews.ca/news/4147042/deportation-hearing-isis-supporter/?utm_source=980CKNW&utm_medium=Facebook