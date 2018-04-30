High Streamflow Advisory issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the B.C. Peace Region.

The Centre says a ridge of high pressure has brought above average temperatures across the B.C. Interior, including the Northern Rockies. The warm temperatures have led to rapid melt of the snow pack at the mid-elevation between 900-1500m, as well as the onset of the snow melt season at upper elevations.

Advertisement

Snow melt rates observed at automated snow weather stations have grown to 10-25 mm/day at mid-elevation sites, and 0-10mm/day at upper elevations. High streamflow is being observed in many river systems fed by low-to-mid elevation terrain.

These areas include tributary rivers draining plateau areas around Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and surrounding areas in the Peace Region. Environment Canada is forecasting average daytime highs in Fort St. John during the first half of this week, before the temperature is forecast to rise by the weekend.