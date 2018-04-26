Highway 97 down to single-lane traffic east of Chetwynd due to pooling water

CHETWYND, B.C. — Highway 97 has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek because of pooling water.

According to DriveBC.ca, the pooling water is affecting Highway 97 roughly 40 kilometres east of Chetwynd. The road has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions.

The pooling water caused by the spring snowmelt appears to have started causing problems late Wednesday afternoon. Caribou Road Services’ Chetwynd Superintendent Warren Warkentine said that in the 10 years he’s been with CRS, he’s never seen water pool that high in that area.

Warkentine said that road crews are continually monitoring the pooling water, but there’s no danger to the highway. He explained that crews are confident the road won’t wash out because the water is moving too slow and has a large area to spread out.

The heavy snowmelt is also causing problems in Dawson Creek, where officials closed the 17th St. Bridge because of high water levels in the city’s namesake.