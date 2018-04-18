UPDATE: Hold and Secures lifted at both Dawson Creek Secondary School campuses

UPDATE: School District 59’s Director of Instruction Mike Readman said that the Hold and Secure at the South Peace campus was lifted at 10:25 a.m.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A Hold and Secure that was put into effect at one of Dawson Creek Secondary School’s campuses earlier this morning has been lifted, though another is still in effect.

Advertisement

According to the School District 59 website, the Hold and Secure was put into effect at the DCSS South Peace campus at 9:00 a.m. after the school received a perceived threat earlier in the day. Officials locked the school’s outside entrances with limited entry, while students were kept in their classrooms with restricted hallway traffic.

Secure and Hold at DCSS-SP Campus – https://t.co/50skAcTd6h — School District 59 (@SD59PRS) April 18, 2018

At 9:25, officials at the Central Campus also initiated a Hold and Secure situation at their school, though in an update the School District said that was lifted at 10:15. The District added that the RCMP are currently on site at South Peace, and do not feel there is a direct risk to students. They are said to be investigating the threat and will advise the school of next steps.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.