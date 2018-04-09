Horizon North awarded conditional contract for two new work camps near Halfway River First Nation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Horizon North Logistics Inc. announced today that its Halfway River Horizon North partnership has been granted a conditional award to build two new work camps west of Fort St. John.

The company says the conditional award is for the construction of two new accommodation facilities of 575 and 610 beds respectively, using Horizon North’s existing Kobes Creek Lodge. The contract is subject to external regulatory approvals, customer internal approvals, and an agreement on the final contract terms.

“This conditional award pairs Horizon North’s presence as the largest open camp provider in the Montney region with our dedication to strong partnerships with Aboriginal communities,” said Horizon North President and CEO Rod Graham. “We look forward to continuing our work with the customer towards a completed contract and implementing our full turn-key workforce accommodations solutions with our partners from Halfway River First Nation.”

Horizon North said it expects to generate revenue of $63 million between August 2018 and November 2019. The two new facilities and an expansion of the Kobes Creek Lodge will done entirely with the company’s existing infrastructure.

“This conditional award shows the significant benefits that our Halfway River Horizon North partnership can bring to our community,” said Halfway River First Nation Chief Darlene Hunter. “From projects like these, we look forward to continuing to build financial prosperity, job opportunities and growth for our First Nation members.”