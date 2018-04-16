Hospital Foundation Chair confirms departure of Executive Director

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Chair of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Board of Directors has confirmed that Executive Director Jennifer Moore is no longer with the Foundation.

Foundation Board Chair Chris Maundrell confirmed today that Moore is no longer employed as the Foundation’s Executive Director. Maundrell did not give a reason for why Moore is no longer with the organization, saying that the Foundation’s Board will be issuing a press release “when the time is correct.” He added that the release would likely be issued in the next week or two.

Moore was announced as the Foundation’s Executive Director less than a year ago. At the time, she also served as the Regional Economic Development Officer at the North Peace Economic Development Commission. The Commission announced last year that it would be ceasing operations on December 31, 2017.

Moore’s last announcement with the organization came less than a week ago, when it was announced that the Hospital Foundation had brought in over $1 million in donations during the last fiscal year. The Foundation had set a goal of raising $650,000 during the 2017/18 fiscal year, an amount it exceeded by over $350,000.