Hospital Foundation raised $1 million last fiscal year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation announced today that it broke the $1 million mark for donations in the last fiscal year.

In a release today, the Foundation also said that has $2 Million dollars in its endowment account, and has committed over $300,000 to equipment purchased in the Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa this morning. Taking the state of the local economy into consideration last April, the Foundation said it had set a goal of raising $650,000 during the 2017/18 fiscal year.

“The overwhelming support and generosity of this community in supporting the needs of all of it’s citizens is humbling,” said Executive Director Jennifer Moore.

The Foundation received 2,500 donations between April 1st, 2017 and March 31st. In November, the ‘Be an Angel’ campaign exceeded it’s target by over $65,000. Last year also saw the establishment of two new named endowments: Edmondo and Giovanna Mucci and Evelyn Hadland, targeting donations for seven new electric dialysis chairs.

Over $309,000 was also committed by the Foundation last year for equipment purchases at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa. New ICU beds, electric dialysis chairs, cataract pre-screening equipment, specialized mattresses and a new ventilator were among the teams purchased.