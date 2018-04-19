Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues April Report

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope RCMP say they responded to approximately 25 calls for service over the last four weeks.

During the month of March, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP issued 33 Motor Vehicle Act Warnings and Violation Tickets. Three impaired drivers were stopped and charged during this period.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is still investigating the incident of slashed tires of one of the police vehicles that occurred at an RCMP residence. This act of mischief put residents at risk by delaying any emergency police response that would have been needed during that night and next morning. Any residents with information can call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is still investigating the attempted theft of ATM machine from the local Credit Union. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously.

On March 17th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a complaint of an erratic driver on Hwy 29 heading toward Hudson’s Hope. The vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for a warrant and for being impaired by drug. Suspected drugs were located in the vehicle. Charges are pending.

On March 17th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle for speeding at 153 Km/hr in the 90 Km/hr zone. The vehicle plate was not associated to the vehicle and several violation tickets were issued to the driver.

On March 23rd, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to two reports of the same tractor trailer spun out on two different hills along Hwy 29. The driver was issued a Notice and Order to repair or replace his tire chains as they were in poor condition causing the vehicle to spin out and block traffic on two occasions. The chains were replaced the following day.

On March 24th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP observed a snowmobile travelling on local streets. The snowmobile took off but was eventually located at a local residence thanks to a tip from a citizen. The owner of the snowmobile was issued written warnings for no insurance and non-registered off road vehicle on public road.

On March 31st, 2018, a vehicle was stopped for speeding and the driver was issued a 3 day immediate roadside driving prohibition after providing a breath sample.

On April 8th, 2018, a driver was stopped on Beattie Drive for speeding. The driver was found to not have a driver license and failed two road side breath tests. The driver was issued a 90 day immediate road side driving prohibition, a violation ticket for no driver license, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On April 15th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a local property to assist BC Conservation office with a complaint of dogs attacking a small deer. The investigation revealed that a resident had fired a firearm from a vehicle while close to a residence. A charge for careless use of firearm is being investigated and charges are pending.

As the weather improves, many people will be heading out to enjoy the local trails and rivers. The RCMP would like to remind everyone to conduct themselves in a safe manner while obeying the rules and regulations pertaining to proper and safe operation of off road and marine vehicles. Know the requirements prior to heading out. Leave a travel plan with someone who will know where you are going and when you will be expected to return.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP will be conducting ORV and Marine patrols throughout the area and operators may be issued tickets for non-compliance.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca/ for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “most wanted” page.