Humboldt Broncos to end GoFundMe fundraiser this Wednesday

HUMBOLDT, S.K. – The Humboldt Bronco’s and GoFundMe will shut down their online fundraiser this Wednesday.

The GoFundMe campaign will end on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. MST. In a press release posted to the team website, the organization thanked everyone for their generosity. As of Monday evening, over $12 million has been donated through the website.

“First and foremost, the Broncos’ volunteer board of directors would like to express their tremendous love and sincere gratitude to everyone who has generously donated time and money to support our organization and its families, as we navigate through this dark and heart-wrenching time. The strain on the Broncos’ organization’s limited resources has been immense. Our priority currently remains focused – as it has been since day one – on working with our families, especially now as they lay their loved ones to rest, as well as on all our families and players struggling to heal, physically and mentally, in the wake of this devastating event.”

Money from the GoFundMe campaign will be transferred to a newly created non-profit corporation known as “Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc.” to be allocated for their intended purpose.

An advisory committee will be established to make recommendations for the allocations of all funds that will be held in trust.

Any other fundraisers held after the GoFundMe campaign is closed can be donated to the HumboldtStrong Community Foundation. The mission of the new foundation will be to support employees, families and volunteers connected to the Bronco’s team.

For more information about how you can donate to the team, after the GoFundMe closes, visit www.humboldtstrong.info

On April 12, Fort St. John residents came together and donated over $5,60o towards the campaign.