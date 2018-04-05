ICBC bringing paramedic to give road safety speech to Peace Region grads next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — ICBC will be bringing one of its road safety speakers to the Peace Region this month to share his experiences as a first responder with local high school students, and to remind them about the importance of making smart driving decisions ahead of grad season.

Ted Swan is now in his 30th year working as a paramedic in B.C. Swan will be touring the region to help local students understand the real and devastating effects of car crashes. According to ICBC statistics, between April and June every year there are about 410 crashes in Northern B.C. involving people between the ages of 16 and 21, resulting in an average of 80 injuries.

“Young drivers tend to be inexperienced, over-confident and take more risks behind the wheel,” said ICBC Road Safety Coordinator Doug MacDonald. “Our speakers share their stories to get teens reflecting on the dangers of taking risks behind the wheel and help them make safer choices.”

Swan will be starting his speaking tour in the Peace on April 9th in Chetwynd, before visiting Tumbler Ridge, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson, and Fort St. John before wrapping up the tour in Hudson’s Hope on April 12th. His visit to North Peace Secondary is scheduled for next Thursday morning.

ICBC says it is committed to supporting youth in developing strong decision-making skills on the road to help prevent crashes and save lives. Over the past two decades, road safety speakers have shared their stories with approximately 50,000 high school students every year.