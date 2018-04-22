Impressive Turnout at FSJ for LNG Rally

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Horns blared and a convoy of trucks filled the highway this past Saturday to show support for the liquified natural gas export industry in British Columbia.

Hosted by the group FSJ for LNG, a two-part rally took place in the Energetic City. First, the event was kicked off by a 110 vehicle convoy in co-operation with the Peace Region Vehicle Enthusiasts near the UFA card lock.

The convoy then travelled out towards Charlie Lake and returned to the main rally site around 11 am. The rally took place where the old visitors’ information used to be built on the corner of 100th St and 96th Ave.

The rally featured appearances from MP Bob Zimmer, MLA of Peace River North Dan Davies, the Mayor of Fort St John Lori Ackerman, MLA of Peace River South Mike Bernier and Mayor of Taylor Rob Fraser.

As well, the rally hosted Vivian Krause as the keynote speaker. Her speech focused on her work uncovering the foreign money that is being used to fund protest groups in hopes of stopping Canadian crude from reaching international markets.

Krause is a Vancouver-based blogger and researcher who focuses on the source of funding for numerous Canadian environmental charities. She runs her own blog surrounding the topic Fair Question and she also writes for The Financial Post.

The rally wrapped up around noon with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages being served.