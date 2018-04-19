Inconnu Swim Club impressive at Western Canadian Swim Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Inconnu Swim Club participated in the Western Canadian Swim Championships this past weekend in Victoria. It was a competition they won’t forget according to coach Steve Carson.

Eric Louie, Griffin Ternier-Smith, Alex Hedges and Brittany Welsh all competed for the club. Alex Hedges participated in the 50 metre free style and picked up a bronze medal, she swam a 27:02 and narrowly missed her personal best time by two one hundredths of a second. Her Coach Steve Carson explained that she is the fastest swimmer off the block in her age group.

Two club records were broken as Hedges broke the club’s 100 metre freestyle with a time of 69:12. Brittany Welsh broke the clubs 50 metre back stroke record with a time of 31:26.

After making the B final as an alternate Eric Louie went on to win it with a time of 1:07:98. He beat his best time by two whole seconds and the next fastest swimmer by one second.

“He blew his entire heat out of the water, he won the race by over a second, that’s something you don’t ever see, a first alternate coming in and taking everyone to town. Coaches and officials were coming up to me for the next day and a half congratulating him on that race. Its something you just don’t ever see.” Coach Carson said of Eric.

Next For Inconnu is the Grand Prairie Long Course Swim Meet which will be held May 5th and 6th. The club will be taking over 30 swimmers to the event.

This July the club will focus on the Saskatchewan Provincials, Canadian Junior Championship, and B.C. Summer Games.