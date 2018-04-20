Insights West poll shows support for Trans Mountain has increased dramatically in B.C.

VANCOUVER, B.C. — A new Insights West poll shows that support for the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in B.C. has increased dramatically in this province.

In the online survey of a sample of British Columbians, 55 percent of residents now say they support the proposed expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline, which is an 11 point increase since a previous Insights West poll conducted in September 2017. Thirty-six percent now oppose the pipeline expansion project, a drop of 10 points, while only nine percent said they were not sure.

Insights West said that the poll shows support for the pipeline is at its highest level in five years. In particular, strong support for the pipeline expansion has jumped 15 points over the past 7 months to 34 percent, while strong opposition has decreased 7 points to 23 percent, a reversal of the trends last September.

While a majority of British Columbians across all regions and population groups support the pipeline expansion project, but there are significant regional differences as support is much stronger outside the southwestern part of the province. The poll shows that 61 precent give the pipeline a thumbs up in the rest of the province, while support in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island sits at 52 percent and 51 percent respectively. Overall support has grown by ten percent in the Lower Mainland and by 11 percent on Vancouver Island in the past 7 months. The largest drop in opposition since September of last year has occurred in the Lower Mainland, where only 37 percent of residents oppose Trans Mountain, down from 48 percent.

When asked what they thought the chances are that the pipeline will be built, 84 percent of British Columbians gave it a 50% chance or better of being completed. This includes 12 percent who were 100% certain. Sixteen percent give it less than a 50% chance, including just 2% who believe it has no chance at all. 92 percent of supporters and 71 percent of those who oppose the pipeline expansion believe it has at least a 50% chance of getting built.

The online poll was conducted from April 13 to April 16th and gathered data from 1,021 British Columbians. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.