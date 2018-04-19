Killbillies host fundraiser ahead of home opener next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies held their annual Burger ‘N’ Beer Fundraiser Wednesday night at Casey’s Pub.

The Killbillies raffled off team merchandise and did other fundraisers for their trip to the Flat Track Fever tournament in Calgary. Flat Track Fever is taking place May 11th-13th. The team sold more tickets to the fundraiser then expected selling just over 80 tickets.

Advertisement

The Killbillies have been hosting “Fresh Meat Tuesdays” which gives local ladies who have never rollerskated before the chance to learn about roller-derby with the coaches and other members of the team.

Fort St. John is set to do battle with the Grand Prairie Radleak Rollers in their home opener in just over a week’s time. Killbillies spokesperson “Daniboyyyy” explained that both teams have entirely new rosters so it is anyone’s game.

The Killbilies’ home opener takes place at 6:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena on Saturday, April 28th.