Killbillies set focus on development this season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies roller derby team have set their sights on developing their new players this season.

The Killbillies have multiple players either injured or pregnant this year, so the team will have some new faces on the opening day roster. They’ll face off against the Grand Prairie Radleak Rollers in their first game of the season.

Killbillies president and pivot Jenna “Jennacide” Hildebrand explained that even with lots of new players on the roster the team will still have solid chemistry. In practice all the girls have worked together quite well, have had good connections and attitudes according to Jenna. Jenna expects that the first game of the season will be the team just trying to figure each other out, with the rest of the games turning into fast and hard hitting affairs.

Returning players on the roster this year include veteran jammer “Boom Boom” Bethy; Francis “Break ’em”; Freddy “Bruiser”; and “Knockout”. The team will be adding players from their development team to fill out the remaining spots on the roster.

The Killbillies will field a traveling ‘A’ team this season as well as a development ‘B’ team. The A team comes into the season ranked 24th out of 144 teams, while the ‘B’ team is ranked ls last to start the year.

The Killbillies opening game against Grand Prairie is April 28th at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.