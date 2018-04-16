Lake View Credit Union donates over $20k to South Peace organizations

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Lake View Credit Union held its Annual General Meeting in Dawson Creek last Wednesday, when Director Myles Mowat announced that the credit union would be donating over $20,000 to seven organizations in the South Peace.

The donations were awarded as part of Lake View Credit Union’s Community Social Responsibility Fund, which provides upwards of $10,000 for organizations throughout the region in the spring and fall. Wednesday’s awards were decided upon by a committee which includes both employees and directors of the credit union. The following donations were announced by Mowat last Wednesday:

Campus Kids Daycare Society received a donation of $3,000 for the purchase and installation of equipment for a refurbished child play area.

Chetwynd Rodeo Committee received $2,000 in sponsorship for an upcoming summer rodeo in the community.

Chetwynd Outdoors Society received $3,500 to fund equipment purchases to upgrade and maintain trails as part of their Nordic Centre Development at Little Prairie Community Forest project.

Dawson Creek Municipal Public Library received $2,000 towards the funding of their annual Summer Reading Program.

Dawson Creek Arts and Wellness Society received $3,500 to fund access to arts and cultural opportunities for children and young adults in need.

South Peace Child Development Centre received $1,500 in sponsorship for their 5 th Annual Children’s Art Auction Gala, taking place later in April.

Nawican Friendship Centre received $6,000 to fund electrical upgrades at their facility in Dawson Creek and establish a Community Partners table for their organization.

“One of the greatest benefits of being involved with Lake View Credit Union, both as a member and director, is getting to see first-hand the difference this organization is making in our communities.” stated Mowat, who’s in his (number of terms on board) term as a director and sits on the committee.

In addition to the donations the credit union’s board and members bid farewell to outgoing Board Chair Joe Judge, who is retiring after 14 years on the credit union’s Board of Directors