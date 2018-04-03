Last month was Fort St. John’s snowiest-ever March with four times the average amount

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It’s official: Environment Canada officials say that the third month of 2018 was the snowiest-ever March in Fort St. John history.

Meteorologist Cindy said that the 93.3 centimetres of snow recorded at the North Peace Airport last month ranks it as the snowiest-ever March, while the 95.3 millimetres of equivalent precipitation means it was also the wettest-ever. In an average March, the 23.7 cms of snow the city sees is 3.9 times less than what fell this year. The previous record holder is March, 2002, when 77.7 cms of snow fell at the airport.

Yu said that last month’s record-breaking snow amount largely came in two big dumps. The Energetic City set four daily snowfall records in March: the 1st, 2nd, 22nd, and 23rd. Yu said that those amounts are quite substantial, though not quite close to the record for snowiest March day. That record was set on March 16th, 1944 when 31 cms of snow fell. Interestingly, the snowiest day ever in Fort St. John was May 27th, 1979, when 47.8 centimetres of snow fell.

Temperature-wise, Yu said that March 2018 was colder than normal, despite the stretch of spring-like conditions for two weeks during the middle of the month. The average temperature in Fort St. John during the month of March is -4.6 degrees Celsius, but this year the average temperature was -7.2 degrees. That only ranks it as the 28th-coldest March since record-keeping began 77 years ago.