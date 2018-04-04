Leon Wokeley’s arraignment hearing for murder charges taking place today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The man accused of murdering a Blueberry River First Nations woman nearly four years ago is expected to enter a plea at an arraignment hearing in Fort St. John today.

Wokeley, who is also a member of the Blueberry First Nation, is facing additional charges of arson and indecency to human remains in connection with the death of Pamela Napoleon in 2014. Napoleon’s body was discovered inside a burned-down cabin near Buick on August 4th of that year, nearly a month after she was last seen with Wokeley on July 8th.

The judge set a date for the arraignment in late February, nearly four months after Wokeley was arrested. The trial was delayed four times due to insufficient disclosure by police of their case against Wokeley to his lawyer, Georges Rivard. At the arraignment, Wokeley is expected to enter a plea for the three charges he faces.

The arraignment is taking place at the Fort St. John Law Courts on Wednesday afternoon at 2:00.