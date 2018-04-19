Lil Laxers lacrosse program already full

FORT ST JOHN, B.C.- The Lil Laxers lacrosse recreation program will be held in Fort St. John this May. The program takes place over a span of six weeks starting May 2nd and concludes June 6th.

The price of admission is $40 per person and children will be required to bring their own gear (helmet, gloves, stick, shoulder pads, elbow pads, and jerseys).

The program aims to teach kids four to eight years old the basics of lacrosse. Lynden Goss a certified lacrosse coach of the Fort St. John Grizzlies will be teaching the children.

Marissa Jordan a recreational programmer for the City of Fort St. John and former lacrosse player explained that since the Fort St John Minor Lacrosse association hosted the 2017 peewee provincials popularity for the sport has skyrocketed.

As of now the program is 100% full, but additional spots may be added.