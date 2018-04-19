Literacy Society hosting annual Spelling Bee this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is set to hold its annual Spelling Bee this Saturday.

The Spelling Bee will be divided into four categories: students in Grade One will compete first, followed by Grades Two and Three, then Grades four and five, and finally those in Grades Six and Seven.

After the third age group competes, there will be a media challenge where at least six members of the local media will compete in their own spelling bee for fun. Employees from Moose FM, Bell Media, and the Alaska Highway News will all be representing their respective media outlets.

“I’m really hoping for the kids to have fun and enjoy themselves. Realize that literacy and learning is important for development. it is okay to make mistakes, they’re not gonna be the only ones who are going to make mistakes when it comes to learning to spell. I want them to just enjoy themselves and have something to look forward to in the coming years.” said Taylor Mills, the Program Coordinator for the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

68 children registered for the event this year, which is 53 more than last year.

The children will be competing for trophies and cash prizes. The event starts with a hot dog luncheon at 12:15 p.m. and concludes with the final age group at 4:00 p.m.