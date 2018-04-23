LNG Canada awards construction contract to Japanese and U.S. firms: Nikkei Asian Review

TOKYO, JAPAN — The Nikkei Asian Review is reporting that Japan-based JGC Corp and U.S. firm Fluor have won a contract to design and build the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project for an estimated $14 billion.

Nikkei has not named sources in its article, but says that LNG Canada should begin liquefying natural gas for shipments to China, South Korea and other Asian markets by roughly 2023. Transporting LNG to Asia takes just eight days from the B.C. North Coast, compared with 20 days from the Gulf of Mexico and 14 from the Middle East.

Advertisement

China surpassed South Korea last year to become the second-largest importer by volume, a 50 percent from 2016. Japan ranks as the world’s largest importer, while demand is also growing in India and Southeast Asia.

Story courtesy Nikkei Asian Review: https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Business-Deals/Long-stalled-LNG-plant-revived-as-Asia-ditches-coal